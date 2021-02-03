e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,485,711.92 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

