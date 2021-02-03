e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,485,711.92 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

