e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.63-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.49 million.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.