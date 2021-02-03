Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Gabelli raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

EGBN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 104,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

