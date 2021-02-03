Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $422,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,290,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,559,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

