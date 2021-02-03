Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,558 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

