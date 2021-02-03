Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 173,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

