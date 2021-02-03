East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.35. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 18,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

