East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 2,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 16,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,901. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.