Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

