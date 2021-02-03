Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. Eaton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.26-4.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.12.

ETN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. 11,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

