Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 85,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,790. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,780 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 224,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,594.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

