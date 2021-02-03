Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

