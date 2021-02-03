Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE EVT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. 98,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

