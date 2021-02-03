eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $6.17 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 820,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

