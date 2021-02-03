eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

