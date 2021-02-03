EBCoin (EBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $942,179.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

