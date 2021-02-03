ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39. 121,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 94,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

About ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

