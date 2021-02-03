Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EDSA opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

