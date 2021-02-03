Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The firm has a market cap of £933.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 493.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 26.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Get Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total value of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.