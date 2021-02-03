EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.