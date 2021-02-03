Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of EW opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.