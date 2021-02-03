eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $75.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

eHealth stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

