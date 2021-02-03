Eight Capital Increases Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$7.25

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) alerts:

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,757. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$741.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$40,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,674,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,585,851. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $168,400.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.