Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.64. 138,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 272,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

