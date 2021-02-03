Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,733 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96.

Shares of ESTC opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

