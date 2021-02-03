Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,240,889.30 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96.

Elastic stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Elastic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Elastic by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.