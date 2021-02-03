Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECIFY. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,756. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

