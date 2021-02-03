Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $55.60 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $894,832.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,232,081,275 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

