Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

