Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

