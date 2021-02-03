Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

