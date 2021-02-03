Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $197.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

