Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $146.89 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00013355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $146.89 million and $294,621.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00834408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.05 or 0.04609458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

