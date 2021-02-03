Embraer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Embraer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

