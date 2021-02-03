Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

