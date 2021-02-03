Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

