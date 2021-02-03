Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 40,822 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $885,817 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.