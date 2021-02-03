Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,078,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

