Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

LHX stock opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

