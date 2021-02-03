Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -203.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.72.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

