Emerald Advisers LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,836 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

