Emerald Advisers LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock valued at $199,507,468. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $78.72.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.