Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 260,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000.

Separately, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

