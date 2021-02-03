Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 589,441 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589,441 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.