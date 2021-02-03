Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,740 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

