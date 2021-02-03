Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,560 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

