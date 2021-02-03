Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $9,633,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

