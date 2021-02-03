Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,050,109 shares of company stock valued at $24,645,956. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

