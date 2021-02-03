Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 10,985 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

